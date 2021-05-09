ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Cut by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $32,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

