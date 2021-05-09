ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $109.72 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11.

