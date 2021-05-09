Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Tops $9.78 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Argon has a market cap of $9.78 million and $1.76 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00247262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.67 or 0.01215368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00775607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.54 or 0.99827387 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

