ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.32% of ConocoPhillips worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

