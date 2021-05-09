ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 2,490,504 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,490,504 shares during the quarter. Momo makes up approximately 3.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $45,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 31.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.