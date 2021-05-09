ARGA Investment Management LP Has $133.82 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,954 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 10.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.36% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $133,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,840 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

CNQ opened at $34.36 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

