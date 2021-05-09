ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

