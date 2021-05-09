Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.50 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Arco Platform stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $821.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

