Archetype Wealth Partners Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Home Depot by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.