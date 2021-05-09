Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

SYY opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

