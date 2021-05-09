Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $57,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.