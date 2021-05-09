Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

WEC opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

