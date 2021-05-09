Aramark (ARMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARMK opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

