Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.90.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.