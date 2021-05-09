Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $187.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.59. Aptiv has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 871,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

