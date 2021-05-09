Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.210–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.39 million.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

