Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Sells $2,104,421.76 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after acquiring an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

