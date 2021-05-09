Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

