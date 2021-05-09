Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,073,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 993,156 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,596,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.