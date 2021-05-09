Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.71, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.68 million.
Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 2,342,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,842. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.
In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
