Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.71, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.68 million.

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 2,342,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,842. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

