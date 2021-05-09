Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $98.93, but opened at $82.71. Appian shares last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 7,192 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

