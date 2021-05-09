ANON (ANON) Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $70,590.84 and $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00086786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00248793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00200364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars.

