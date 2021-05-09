Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

