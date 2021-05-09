AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.18

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $24.48. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 118,155 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $919.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 216.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,689 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

