Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 218.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVXL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL opened at $11.31 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $792.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

