Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.