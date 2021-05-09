Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $129.18

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,311.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,902 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $981,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.04. 697,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

