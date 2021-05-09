Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $129.18

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.18.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.04. 697,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.