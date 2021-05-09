Analysts Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Target Price at $27.29

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

