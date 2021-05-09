Analysts Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target at $105.00

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -425.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.