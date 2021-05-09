Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,037,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

