Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Wipro reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 1,899,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,678. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Wipro by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 643,077 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

