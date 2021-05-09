Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 286,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,362. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $8,469,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

