Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post sales of $103.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $139.27 million. Galapagos posted sales of $129.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $496.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.77 million to $645.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $564.26 million, with estimates ranging from $218.41 million to $780.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

