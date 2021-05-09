Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $13.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $170.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.06. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

