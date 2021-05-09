AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $150.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

AMETEK stock opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $138.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,532,000 after buying an additional 429,338 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

