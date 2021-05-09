American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $297.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $247.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

