Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of AMRC opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

