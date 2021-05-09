Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Ambev stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

