Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $52.50 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $50.86 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

