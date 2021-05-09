Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

