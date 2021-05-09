Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,628 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,561. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

