Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,240 shares of company stock worth $17,881,417. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.