Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alphabet worth $2,061,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

