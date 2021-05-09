Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,933.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

