Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

