Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,933.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

