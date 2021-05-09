Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $168,400.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GOOG stock opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,944.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

