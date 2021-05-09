Alpha Coin One Day Volume Reaches $31.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $20,257.88 and approximately $31.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.77 or 0.02318873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.87 or 0.00605261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.