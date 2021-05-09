Allworth Financial LP Takes $73,000 Position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAMY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in United States Antimony by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67,022 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Gustavsen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAMY stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

