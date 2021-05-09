Allworth Financial LP Purchases 83 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $167.83 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

